Get your West End theatre fix with Lockdown Theatre [Direct]: LTD's new weekly Insta series Mar 30, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels #StayHome, #SaveTheatre. SOLT and UK theatres may be closed for now due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but the spirit of the stage lives on! Satisfy your West End cravings with London Theatre Direct's all-new Instagram series: Lockdown Theatre [Direct]. Every week during quarantine on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, LTD will be bringing you exclusive content featuring top West End stars, all available to watch for free via Stories or Instagram Live on our official LTD Instagram channel! Check out what we have in store for you below as we reveal our line-up for Lockdown Theatre Week 1, which starts tomorrow (31 March 2020) @ 11am!

London musical theatre stars Aimie Atkinson, Tim Mahendran, and Luke Bayer take part in Week 1 of Lockdown Theatre [Direct].

#LTDSupportsTheatre: New West End performers announced every Monday for Lockdown Theatre!

The goal of Lockdown Theatre [Direct] is to not only keep you entertained during the coronavirus quarantine, but also to help give West End artists a platform to continue performing whilst theatres remain closed nationwide. Every Monday during lockdown, we will be announcing our new line-up for the week so that you will always have something to look forward to during these difficult times! Help us #SupportTheShowMustGoOn and tune in to Instagram for our first-ever series of social events, which launches tomorrow morning!

Here's what we have in store for you:

Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Tuesday: "Coffee with..." @ 11am

Every Tuesday @ 11am, London theatre fans can take a short 25-minute coffee break from their "home office" routine to catch an intimate Q&A session with a famous West End star, available to watch for free on Instagram Live.

Tune in tomorrow (31 March 2020) at 11am for a live coffee Q&A session with none other than Aimie Atkinson, who is currently portraying Vivian in Pretty Woman at London's Piccadilly Theatre and is also well known for her role as Howard in SIX The Musical (West End Arts Theatre).

Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Wednesday: "Lockdown Takeover" - All Day

Every Wednesday, a special London theatre performer will be taking over our Instagram stories to document their day in lockdown. Lasting all day long, this unique social event is like a box of chocolates: you never know what you're going to get! And this especially rings true for this April Fools Day!

Follow our Instagram stories throughout the day on 1 April 2020 as Tim Mahendran — who currently plays Francois in & Juliet at the Shaftesbury Theatre — walks us through his day in lockdown.

Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Friday: "LTD Friday Night Live" @ 7pm

Quench your thirst for the stage with LTD Friday Night Live, which promises to deliver the electrifying, feel-good energy of the theatre straight to your living room! Change into your pyjamas, pour yourself a beverage, and get ready for an exclusive live mini-concert or monologue performed by a special guest star.

Tune in to Instagram Live this Friday (3 April 2020) for a spectacular 30-minute performance from Luke Bayer, who is perhaps best known for his roles in Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Soho Cinders, and Fiver.