West End cast announced for The Pirates of Penzance at the Palace Nov 30, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels Casting has been announced for Sasha Regan's all-male production of The Pirates of Penzance, which is set to arrive at London's Palace Theatre for two nights only next month. Tickets for the strictly limited London run are on sale now!

Sasha Regan's The Pirates of Penzance head to the West End's Palace Theatre for just 2 nights only!

Casting announced for London run of The Pirates of Penzance

Set to star in the cast of The Pirates of Penzance this December are (in alphabetical order by first name) Alan Richardson (Mabel), Benjamin Vivian-Jones (Ensemble), Daniel Miles (Ensemble), David McKechnie (Major General), Dominic Harbison (Kate), James Chidzey (Ensemble), Joel Elferink, Lee Greenaway (Connie), Leon Craig (Ruth), Marc Akinfolarin (Sergeant of Police), Matthew Facchino (Ensemble), Michael Burgen (Samuel), Oliver Savile (Pirate King), Richard Russell Edwards (Isabel), Sam Kipling (Edith), Tom Duern (Ensemble), and Tom Senior (Frederic).

The Pirates of Penzance Palace Theatre creative team

The piece is directed Sasha Regan and features choreography by Lizzi Gee, associate choreographer by Lee Greenaway, casting by Adam Braham, design by Robyn Wilson-Owen, lighting design by Ben Bull, and musical direction by Richard Baker. The Pirates of Penzance is produced by Regan De Wynter.

About The Pirates of Penzance at the Palace Theatre

The Pirates of Penzance will run at the Palace Theatre in London on Satruday, 12 December and Sunday, 13 December at 7pm. It is based on the classic operetta of the same name by Filbert and Sullivan and has been staged in the past at the Union Theatre, Rose Theatre Kingston, Wilton's Music Hall, and as part of a tour in Australia. Audiences will be socially distanced with measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tickets for The Pirates of Penzance are available now at an affordable price!