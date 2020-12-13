Tickets for The Pirates of Penzance showing at the Palace Theatre on sale now!

Sasha Regan's award-winning all-male company are set to spread some much-needed Christmas cheer in the West End this holiday season. The pirate's cove is open and these swashbuckling pirates and winsome lasses are ready to set sail into London's Palace Theatre on Sunday, 23 December 2020 only! Tickets for Sasha Regan's The Pirates of Penzance are expected to sell out faster than you can say Ahoy! So be sure to book your The Pirates of Penzance tickets today to secure the best seats at the Palace Theatre at the best prices whilst availability lasts.

What to expect from The Pirates of Penzance 2020 Christmas show?

This one-off performance is a reimagining of W. S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan's famed classic operetta The Pirates of Penzance. The show features a spectacular cast singing such toe-tapping musical numbers as "Oh, happy day, with joyous glee", "I am a Pirate King", and "A rollicking band of pirates we", which are bound to raise the roof at the West End's Palace Theatre!

The Pirates of Penzance 2020 Palace Theatre creative team

The show is directed by Sasha Regan and features choreography from Lizzi Gee with associate choreography from Lee Greenaway, design by Robyn Wilson-Owen, musical direction from Richard Baker, lighting design by Ben Bull, casting by Adam Braham Casting, and marketing and public relations by Fiona Lockley. The show is produced in the West End by Regan De Wynter Williams Productions.

Get ready for some tomfoolery from the crew, who brave the high seas with a bottle of rum and hand-sanitisers to bring you a fully COVID-secure, socially distanced extravaganza. Treat your family and friends to some much-needed escapism this holiday season!

Sasha Regan's The Pirates of Penzance review round-up

Reviews for The Pirates of Penzance directed by Sasha Regan have been overwhelmingly positive.

'Riotously Inventive’ ★★★★ Times

‘Magnificent’ ★★★★ Daily Telegraph

‘Full of Delights’ ★★★★ Independent

‘A Swashbuckling Tour de Force’ ★★★★ Canberra Times

‘Immensely Charming’ ★★★★ Financial Times

‘Perfect’ ★★★★ Sydney Morning Herald

“As brilliant and heretical as Matthew Bourne’s vision of Swan Lake…it hits that

perfect tone between silliness and sentimentality that this delightful operetta

warrants. Pure joy.” Michael Coveney – What’s On Stage ★★★★