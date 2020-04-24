West End Sister Act revival with Whoopi Goldberg postponed to 2021 Apr 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The highly anticipated London revival of Sister Act has been rescheduled to July and August 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The divine musical comedy was history in the making with A-list actress Whoopi Goldberg set to reprise her role as Deloris Van Cartier from the original film — a casting move that drove rapid ticket pre-sales and helped break Eventim Apollo box office records. Current ticketholders will be able to use their tickets for the new run with their same seats kept for equivalent performances by day of the week for next year's run. There is no need to contact your point of sale directly.

New Sister Act revival delayed for one year.

Sister Act will get back in the habit in 2021!

Whoopi Goldberg was due to star as Deloris opposite Jennifer Saunders as Mother Superior this summer, but will now tread the boards next year at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith from 20 July 2021 until 29 August 2021. Press night will take place on 27 July 2021.

Brenda Edwards will continue to play the role of Deloris Van Cartier for Thursday matinee performances. Further casting for the 2021 run will be announced in due course.

The Sister Act tour has also been rescheduled, with more details to follow soon.

What do I do if I'm a ticketholder for Sister Act?

In short, nothing.

Current ticketholders for the original 2020 run will automatically be moved into the same exact seats for equivalent performances by day of the week for the newly rescheduled run. Customers will be able to use their current tickets for next year's performances and performance times remain the same.

Ticket agents will be in touch with customers within the next 14 days or so. If you are a ticketholder, then there is no need to contact your point of sale. You will be automatically contacted at a later time to confirm the booking of your new date.

Due to high customer request volumes caused by the coronavirus, we kindly ask for your patience and refrain from contacting us until we contact you first.

Whoopi Goldberg on the postponement of Sister Act The Musical

Whoopi Goldberg, who will not only be starring in the show but also serves as one of the show's producers, said today (24 April 2020): "We are thrilled with the overwhelming support from people all over the world who have been buying tickets for Sister Act. We are all disappointed not to be able to do the show this summer, but Jennifer and I can't wait to see you all next year."

About Sister Act the London musical

The new Sister Act revival features a book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane, music by eight-time Academy Award-winning composer Alen Menken, and lyrics by Glenn Slater.