West End Welcomes Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink in Romeo & Juliet
Published on 19 November 2025
London theatre fans have reason to celebrate: Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, John Proctor Is The Villain) and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Hamnet) are set to make their West End debuts together in Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. The production will open at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 16 March 2026 for a strictly limited 12-week run.
Star-Studded Cast
Sadie Sink, known for her breakout role as Max in Stranger Things and her Tony-nominated performance in John Proctor Is The Villain, said:
“I’ve always dreamed about doing a show in the West End. To do that in one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays under Rob's direction with Noah is such an exciting challenge.”
Noah Jupe, who recently wowed audiences in Hamnet and A Quiet Place, will also make his stage debut. He described the project as:
“An opportunity you simply cannot turn down.”
Visionary Direction
Acclaimed director Robert Icke (Oedipus, The Doctor) will helm the production, joined by Olivier and Tony-winning designers for set, costume, lighting, sound, and video. Icke said:
“This is an explosive play, filled with heat and life… I can’t wait to get started.”
Engaging the Next Generation
Empire Street Productions have partnered with the Harold Pinter Theatre on Romeo & Juliet: The Star-Crossed Projects, giving students the chance to see the play, take workshops, and perform on stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre in June 2026.
The Story
Set in Verona during the height of summer, Romeo & Juliet follows two young people from feuding families who meet at a party and fall deeply in love. Their passion sparks a chain of events that escalates into heartbreak and tragedy. With duels, secret meetings, and unforgettable speeches, Shakespeare’s tale explores love, fate, and the fragility of life in a way that still resonates today.
Romeo & Juliet runs 16 March – 6 June 2026 at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Further casting details to be announced
By Hay Brunsdon
I've 15 years of writing and editorial experience, and starting working in the West End theatre industry in 2012. When not watching or writing about theatre I'm usually swimming, hiking, running, or training for triathlons in the Stroud valleys.