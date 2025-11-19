West End Welcomes Stranger Things Star Sadie Sink in Romeo & Juliet

London theatre fans have reason to celebrate: Sadie Sink (Stranger Things, John Proctor Is The Villain) and Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place, Hamnet) are set to make their West End debuts together in Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. The production will open at the Harold Pinter Theatre on 16 March 2026 for a strictly limited 12-week run.

Star-Studded Cast

Sadie Sink, known for her breakout role as Max in Stranger Things and her Tony-nominated performance in John Proctor Is The Villain, said:

“I’ve always dreamed about doing a show in the West End. To do that in one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays under Rob's direction with Noah is such an exciting challenge.”

Noah Jupe, who recently wowed audiences in Hamnet and A Quiet Place, will also make his stage debut. He described the project as:

“An opportunity you simply cannot turn down.”