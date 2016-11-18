Menu
What to look out for in 2017

What to look out for in 2017

Posted on | By Harrison Fuller

     As each year begins to draw to a close (It’s that time again already!) I reflect on the productions I have seen over the last year and, more importantly, look to the next year to see what is coming up and what I should be buying my tickets for in advance. There are a number of high profile revivals taking place in 2017 and the Old Vic is one to watch with some wonderful productions coming up to continue the success of the current season.

      I have complied a top ten of the shows that are definitely on my new year radar (or will make good Christmas presents). There is a lot of talent to look out for including the return to the West End of David Tenant and Imelda Stauton. Simon McBurney, fresh from his success in The Encounter directs a new piece at the Royal Court and Daniel Radcliffe makes a return to the stage, treading the boards at the Old Vic.

     So in no particular order, here are my ten shows to look out for in 2017. What is going to be on your list?

 *     Stepping OutVaudeville Theatre
 *     St Joan – The Donmar Warehouse
 *     Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf Harold Pinter
 *     Art – The Old Vic
 *     Rozencrants and Guildenstern Are Dead – The Old Vic
 *     Wind in the WillowsThe London Palladium
 *     Road – The Royal Court
 *     Woyzeck – The Old Vic
 *     Don Juan in Soho Wyndham's Theatre
 *     The Kid Stays in the Picture – The Royal Court

Harrison Fuller
By Harrison Fuller

Theatre manager, writer, maker.

