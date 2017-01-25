Menu
Wicked at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre Extends Through May 2018

     Wicked at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre has announced their 23rd extension, guaranteeing the run through Saturday 26 May 2018. Having recently celebrated their 10th anniversary of performances at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, the production are now poised to celebrate another milestone by welcoming their 8 millionth theatregoer.

     From 30 January 2017 new cast members Willemijn Verkaik (Elphaba), Sue Kelvin (Madame Morrible) and Sarah McNicholas (Nessarose) will join Suzie Mathers (Glinda), Oliver Savile (Fiyero), Mark Curry (The Wizard), Martin Ball (Doctor Dillamond) and Idriss Kargbo (Boq). Alice Fearn and Carina Gillespie will standby for Elphaba and Glina, respectively. An additional eight 2:30 matinee performances have also been added to the run. Tickets for the current extention are on sale now, book today.

