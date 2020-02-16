Menu
Opera Carmen
    Carmen Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    Carmen

    Calixto Bieito's acclaimed production of Carmen, a must-see opera, returns to the ENO in winter 2020.

    39 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    5+
    Running time
    2hr 45min (inc. one interval)
    Performance dates
    29 January - 27 February 2020
    Special notice
    PLEASE NOTE: Sung in English with surtitled for sung words displayed above the stage. The performance on Thursday 6 February will NOT HAVE SURTITLES.
    Access
    There will be a signed performance on Tuesday 25 February.

    Carmen Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (39 customer reviews)

    Rebecca Cooper

    1 day ago

    Seems to be produced for a smaller stage as cast spent a lot of their time in a small section of it or clustered around a few cars so their voice and presence is depleted.

    Richard Anderson

    2 days ago

    Excellent production. Simple sets with some quirky props to bring the show into the current day.

