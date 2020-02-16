Calixto Bieito ’s Carmen London opera tickets on sale now for 2020 ENO season!

London theatre tickets for Carmen, which is widely considered to be one of the most popular and most-frequently staged operas of all time, will undoubtedly be as desirable as the hunger the protagonist creates in men and the love she desires. The astonishing production will come to the London Coliseum for a limited run spanning from 29 January to 27 February 2020.

What is the Carmen opera about?

Calixto Bieito’s production, in collaboration with Den Norske Opera and Ballet, explores the complexity of the relationships between the sexes in the 1970s at the tail-end of Franco’s regime. It is an examination of a woman who craves love but instead creates jealousy and obsession. She invokes a hunger in men but risks being consumed by it herself.

One of the most well-known operas of all time boasts an unforgettable score from the masterful Georges Bizet, who sadly died just three months after the premiere of Carmen in 1875 and therefore never knew of the true achievement he made with this indisputable masterpiece. His score is accompanied by a brilliant libretto from Ludovic Halévy and Henri Meilhac and bursts with unbelievably passionate melodies. With numerous ear-catching numbers, including the immensely popular ‘Habanera’ along with ‘Toreador’s Song’ and ‘Flower Song’, you'll be humming the tunes of Bizet's score long after the curtain falls.

Who is starring in the 2020 London Carmen opera?

The title role will see the return of the marvellous mezzo Justina Gringytė (Suzuki in Madame Butterfly). Making a return to the company as Escamillo is Ashley Riches (Count Almaviva in Le Nozze di Figaro). Making their English National Opera debuts are rising stars Sean Panikkar as José and Nardus Williams as Micaëla. The cast is completed by ENO Harewood Artists Samantha Price, Elgan Llŷr Thomas, Matthew Durkan and Alex Otterburn.

ENO Mackerras Fellow Valentina Peleggi (La boheme) conducts. Joining director Bieito is revival director Jamie Manton (currently directing Paul Bunyan, recently Associate Director for A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic).

The widely loved and popular opera prepares to return to London and tickets for Carmen will prove to be in demand as its reputation depicts. Be sure to book tickets for this limited run beginning 29 January 2020 at the London Coliseum.

