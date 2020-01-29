Remaining time: 
    English National Opera Shows in London

    The English National Opera is known for delivering truly unforgettable performances. Based at the London Coliseum, the ENO makes opera accessible (the majority of their shows are performed in English) without compromising quality. Often working with the ENO orchestra and chorus, these performances are not to be missed. Here is a chance to see at a glance which English National Opera tickets are available for the 2018 season.

    FROM £24
    Carmen at London Coliseum, London
    Carmen
    FROM £12
    Luisa Miller at London Coliseum, London
    Luisa Miller
    FROM £24
    Madam Butterfly at London Coliseum, London
    Madam Butterfly Opens 26 February 2020
    FROM £12
    Rusalka at London Coliseum, London
    Rusalka Opens 28 March 2020
    FROM £12
    The Marriage of Figaro at London Coliseum, London
    The Marriage of Figaro Opens 14 March 2020

