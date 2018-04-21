The Marriage of Figaro London Coliseum ENO opera tickets now available!

There’s a reason that Mozart is the first composer in musical history whose operas have always been in repertory. Tickets for the English National Opera's The Marriage of Figaro guarantee that you’ll be in for a whirlwind of a time with this unmissable classic!

The Marriage of Figaro opera plot summary

This is a comedy that takes place all in one hectic day and is full of twists and turns and mistaken identities; and of course, this is the day of Figaro and Susanna’s wedding. Their philandering master, Count Almaviva, is resolute in bedding Susanna before she is married. Along with the rejected Countess, Figaro and Susanna conspire together to outwit him. Chaos is created and havoc ensues, which leads to a lesson in marital fidelity for the Count, which he’ll never forget.

ENO Presents Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro

The Marriage of Figaro is consistently amongst the top ten most frequently performed operas in the Operabase. It was composed by one of the most reputable in the opera field, Wolfgang Mozart, having displayed complete mastery across three operatic genres: opera seria, opera buffa and Singspiel. Ahead of his time, Mozart’s psychologically complex story, from the first notes of the Overture, show the women to be, in fact, wiser, sharper and more civilised than the men. The libretto was written by Lorenzo Da Ponte and based on a stage comedy by Pierre Beaumarchais.

The Marriage of Figaro cast and creatives

Making his role debut as Figaro is ENO Harewood Artist Božidar Smiljanić. Joining the cast are sopranos Louise Adler (Eurydice in Orpheus) and Sophie Bevan (Solomon’s Queen/First Harlot in Solomon). Also joining them are company favourites Andrew Shore (Baron Zeta in The Merry Widow) and Susan Bickley (Herodias in Salome).

Making his main stage debut at ENO is director Joe Hill-Gibbins, widely considered one of the most gifted of his generation, alongside conductor Kevin John Edusei.

This thrilling opera is so well renowned for a reason, as is its legendary composer, and with a limited season, tickets are bound to be as sought after as Susanna is by the Count. Mozart’s comedy is coming to the West End's London Coliseum from 14 March to 18 April 2020. Book now and don’t miss out on The Marriage of Figaro tickets!

Don't forget to see what else will be on for the new, highly-anticipated ENO season here.