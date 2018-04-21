Menu
Opera The Marriage of Figaro
    The Marriage of Figaro Tickets at the London Coliseum, London

    The Marriage of Figaro

    Figaro’s marriage is becoming a merry-go-round. Can they get off before it’s too late?

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    3hr 20min
    Performance dates
    14 March - 18 April 2020
    Special notice
    Sung in English, with surtitles projected above the stage with the exception of Wednesday 25 March where there will be no surtitles.
    Access
    There will be a signed performance Tuesday 31 March.

    The Marriage of Figaro Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (13 customer reviews)

    Beverley Lawrence

    21 April 18

    Beautiful theatre, thoroughly enjoyed the performance. I will definitely be visiting again in the not too distant future!

    Bryan

    17 April 18

    mediocre overall experience. Nice sound i have to say and amazing actors/singers. First part sublime, such amazing songs and acts. Second part we were pushed to a "cave", just because we went to the bathroom on the club next-door as the Coliseum as packed of people at break time, Came back and not only the doors were shut, also they did not let us take our seat on the last row of the seats, as we could annoy someone, so they took us into a basement next to the restaurant where there was no seats, only a few folding chairs and a TV, not a screen, a TV! So please if ever anyone will leave the Coliseum to use the bathroom, make sure you run, otherwise you will be locked outside! Give a 2 out of 5 because obviously the best part of the show we couldn't really watch/listen properly. But i still recommend.

