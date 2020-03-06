Major revival of Corpse! to run at London’s Park Theatre

This brilliant comedy thriller has had numerous successful runs in the West End, Broadway and around the world. From the producer of Park90 hit Black Chiffon comes the return of this internationally acclaimed witty whodunnit thriller. Corpse! tickets are a must for fans of the likes of The Mousetrap and Sleuth. They are available now and are likely to be in high demand for its extremely limited 4-week run at Park Theatre, with performances beginning 4 March 2020.

What is Corpse! about?

This unpredictable and crazy ride of a play will have you holding your breath in anticipation one second and busting a gut from laughing the next. Set in London in 1936, Corpse! tells the story of twin brothers and the unexpected twist? One brother plots to kill the other and in the most unusual circumstances. Evelyn is an out of work actor and increasingly poor and on the other hand is his suave and well-off brother. Of course, the only solution is for him to kill his twin and inherit his wealth. Evelyn engages the shady Powell and in the depths of Evelyn’s flat they plot away; that is when they’re not being interrupted by the theatrical landlady! With a foolproof plan in tow, naturally, things don’t go as they should in this vastly entertaining whodunnit!

The history of Corpse!

Corpse! was premiered back in 1983 in the USA at the American Stage Festival Theatre, New Hampshire. The show received masses of critical acclaim and was praised by many for both its comedy and thrilling attributes. In 1984, the comedy-thriller premiered in London at the Apollo Theatre and in 1985 the production transferred to Broadway’s Helen Hayes Theatre. Since it has had productions worldwide, boasting lengthy runs and sell-out tours. The UK tour was so successful that it transferred to the West End for a second time, in 1988. Gerald Moon, the writer, directed a production as well as starring in the roles of the twins in various theatres.