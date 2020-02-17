Menu
Plays The Mousetrap
    The Mousetrap Tickets at the St Martins Theatre, London

    The Mousetrap

    A West End staple for 65 years, The Mousetrap is the longest consistently running play in British theatre history.

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted. All children must have their own ticket and those 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
    Running time
    2hr 20min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 28 March 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 7 and above.

    The Mousetrap Customer Reviews

    Mr Edward Kelsey

    21 hours ago

    A fantastic show and a beautiful little traditional theatre.

    Roberto Reciolino

    1 day ago

    Amazing, fun time. Worth every pence!

    Next Available Performances of The Mousetrap

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020 May 2020 June 2020 July 2020 August 2020 September 2020 October 2020 November 2020

