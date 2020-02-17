The world's longest-running play of any kind, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at the St Martin's Theatre is now in its 68th year!

The Mousetrap has now been running for 68 years during which time over 28,000 performances have been given. It is quite simply a great piece of theatrical history written by the greatest crime writer of all time.

This world record-breaking production of The Mousetrap continues to enthral, to entertain and to thrill audiences who still flock to the St Martin's Theatre from every corner of the globe. In her own inimitable style, Dame Agatha Christie has created an atmosphere of shuddering suspense and a brilliantly intricate plot where murder lurks around every corner....

The Mousetrap has been thrilling audiences from around the world for as long as Queen Elizabeth II has been on the throne. They have shared Silver and Ruby jubilees and recently both enjoyed their Golden celebration.

During this phenomenal run, there have been no fewer than 297 actors and actresses appearing in the play, 86 miles of shirts have been ironed and over 320 tons of ice cream sold. Some cast members are in the Guinness Book of Records, David Raven as the 'Most Durable Actor' for 4575 performances as Major Metcalf, and the late Nancy Seabrooke for a record-breaking 15 years as an understudy. The Mousetrap first entered the record books many years ago on 12th April 1958 when it became the longest-running show of any kind in the history of British Theatre.

From October 2019, The Mousetrap features a new cast. Sergeant Trotter is played by Mitchell Baggott, Mr Paravicini by David Boyle and Major Metcalf by Rob Edwards. Christopher Wren is portrayed by Tom England, Giles Ralston by Max Gell with Mrs Boyle played by Vivien Keene. Miss Casewell is played by Victoria Lucie and Mollie Ralston is played by Molly Roberts. The play is directed by High Ross.

