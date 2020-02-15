The Sunset Limited at London’s Boulevard Theatre for 2 months only!

Do not miss your chance to get tickets for The Sunset Limited, Cormac McCarthy’s play which comes to London’s new Soho venue, the Boulevard Theatre for 2 months from 16 January to 14 March. The Sunset Limited Boulevard Theatre run stars Gary Beadle and Jasper Britton in this tense two-hander that confronts some of life’s most intangible questions.

London premiere of The Sunset Limited play

When two men come together on a subway platform the chance encounter changes both of their lives instantly and irrevocibly. When the men start to get to know each other it becomes clear that their views of the world could not be more different.

After the men meet they begin to talk and it becomes clear that they see the world from very different perspectives. Their conversations quickly centres on some of the most important and existential questions that we face

Will they continue to see things in Black and White, or will the world turn out to be tinged with shades of grey? Although their opinions and beliefs seem irreconcilible the answers that they are struggling to find might mean the difference between Life and Death.

This captivating play examines the issues of redemption, faith and free will. Can you be responsible for another person’s life? And what happens if they aren’t interested in it?

The History of The Sunset Limited

The Sunset Limited marked Cormac McCarthy’s second published play coming a decade after his first, The Stonemason. The play, which is sometimes considered a novel due to its descriptive subtitle, “A Novel in Dramatic Form”, was first performed in 2005 at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre. The show would transfer to New York and play an off-Broadway run in the city.

Five years later McCarthy would adapt his play into The Sunset Limited film. The film was directed by Tommy Lee Jones, who also starred in it alongside Samuel L. Jackson. The Sunset Limited movie saw the pair reunite after their first collaboration in 2000’s Rules of Engagement.

The Sunset Limited cast and creatives

This tense two man show will star Gary Beadle and Jasper Britton. Beadle stars as Black. The actor is known for his television roles on series such as EastEnders and his work in films like Ron Howard’s In the Heart of the Sea. His stage work includes Les Blancs, Sucker Punch and The Treatment. He is joined by Jasper Britton as White. Britton has a long career as a stage actor and has starred in many classic works including several seasons at Shakespeare’s Globe. He is known for his roles in The Tamer Tamed, Jerusalem and Richard III.

This stunning play comes from multi award-winning writer Cormac McCarthy. The celebrated author has won both the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize, among other honours. Several of his works have been adapted into films one of which would go on to win four Academy Awards including Best Picture. His notable works include The Road, All the Pretty Horses and No Country for Old Men.

The Sunset Limited will see its London premiere directed by Olivier and Tony Award-winner Terry Johnson. Johnson has found great success as a writer, dramatist and director. He has directed actors such as John Malkovitch and Rhys Ifan, the latter of which would win a BAFTA for his role in the work that Johnson wrote and directed. His other credits include West End hits Mrs Henderson Presents, La Cage aux Folles, The Graduate and Uncle Vanya.

The creative team is rounded out by designer Tim Shortall. His work includes Fully Committed, Educating Rita, La Cage aux Folles, and Sweet Charity.

Cormac McCarthy’s The Sunset Limited tickets available now!

The Sunset Limited tickets are available for a very limited run. Do not miss your chance to see the London premiere of this gripping play at Soho’s Boulevard Theatre!