Plays The Sunset Limited
    Offer The Sunset Limited Tickets at the Boulevard Theatre, London

    The Sunset Limited

    Cormac McCarthy's new play comes to London's Boulevard Theatre

    26 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    1 hour and 30 minutes with no interval
    Performance dates
    16 January - 14 March 2020

    The Sunset Limited Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (26 customer reviews)

    Vijay Magon

    2 days ago

    Excellent coverage of a well talked about and thought about topic, without the theatrics!

    SVEN ARNSTEIN

    2 days ago

    An amazing well written two hander that was engrossing from start to finish because the performances were so strong. It discussed big issues with a lightness of touch and humour to be both entertaining and thought provoking.

    February 2020

    The Sunset Limited news

    Coming Soon: The Sunset Limited at London's Boulevard Theatre 23/12/2019, 3.45pm
    Legendary actor Tony Britton dies at age 95 23/12/2019, 2.10pm

    Tags:

    PlayPremiereLimited RunMatinee ThursdaysMatinee SaturdayOff West End Theatre

