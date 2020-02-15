Menu
    Persona Tickets at the Riverside Studios, London

    Persona

    Ingmar Bergman's Persona gets a new lease of life onstage at Riverside Studios.

    1 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is not suitable for children.
    Running time
    1hr 30min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    21 January - 23 February 2020
    Content
    Please note this production has adult themes and themes of violence. Not suitable for children.
    Special notice
    All artists appear subject to availability. Latecomers will not be admitted.

    Persona Customer Reviews

    2 / 5 (1 customer reviews)

    Fidelis Shonde

    2 days ago

    The actress of Alma was brilliantly played and the earth harp provided a wonderful soundtrack. These were the only positives for me. A story story so convoluted and confusing. Afterwards I looked into the original film and it far more easy to follow and understand with clear plot points and themes. It seems the edition of the narrator in the stage play was the catalyst for confusion, especially when the same actor would swap in and out of roles almost spontaneously without any clear indication, that he was now a new character.

    Persona news

    Riverside Studios now reopened and offering a unique theatre experience! 22/1/2020, 5.15pm

