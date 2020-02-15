London Riverside Studios tickets on sale now! Personatickets on sale now!

Ingmar Bergman's iconic film Persona (1966) springs to life on stage at the newly reopened Riverside Studios in London. Paul Schoolman's unique vision and fresh new take on the Swedish psychological drama is a West End must-see! Be sure to book your tickets for Persona at Riverside Studios early to secure the best seats and prices for the show's strictly limited season!

What is the London Persona play about?

The story of Persona centres on renowned stage actress Elizabet, who has suffered a mental breakdown and relapsed into total silence. She is sent to a remote summer house on the beach with Sister Alma, the nurse assigned to assist her in her recovery. Will Alma manage to bring Elizabet out of her silent spell? An identity crisis, manipulation, truth and lies take centre stage as Persona The Play takes a daring approach in exploring the meaning of the word "reality."

Persona play cast

The London quartet cast of Persona stars Olivier Award-winning actress Alice Krige as Sister Alma and singer/songwriter and actress Nobuhle Mngcwengi as Elizabet alongside Paul Schoolman as The Narrator and William Close, who will complete the quartet as the fourth voice, playing his signature Earth Harp. The Harp's resonating chamber will be placed onstage while the strings will extend over the audience to the grid above, creating a unique, multi-dimensional and multi-sensory experience.

Persona Riverside Studios creative team

The Persona play and quartet will see Paul Schoolman bring his extraordinary creative vision to life, taking Ingmar Bergman's acclaimed film and adding the character of The Narrator, all the while using Bergman's unseen words and notes to create a whole new experience. This is Bergman's enigmatic masterpiece like you've never seen it before!

The play is directed by Paul Schoolman and features production design by BAFTA Award-winning designer Fotini Dimou, videography by Filip Haglund, and production management by James Anderton. It is produced by executive producers Joanne Benjamin and Clive Chenery and features general stage managers from The Entertainment Business. The production is presented by Persona Onstage and features arrangements by Josef Weinberger Plays Limited, London on behalf of The Ingmar Bergman Foundation.

Riverside Studios: now open after a five-year hiatus!

The London venue is newly reopened following its closure in September 2014 for renovations. Riverside Studios, located on the River Thames in Hammersmith, is best-known as a multi-functional arts centre that played host to a number of contemporary performances, BBC television productions, and visual art exhibitions. It first opened back in 1933 and is owned by Riverside Trust.