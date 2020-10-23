Adam Kay: Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas Tickets at the Palace Theatre, London

Adam Kay: Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas

Adam Kay plays the Palace this December with new live show Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas!

Important information

Child policy
Suitable for ages 12+
Running time
1hr 10min (no interval)
Performance dates
21 December 2020 - 3 January 2021

Tags:

PlayComedyChristmasPremiereContemporaryCritic's ChoiceStar PowerLimited RunSomething A Little DifferentStand-Up

We use cookies