Christmas is just around the corner and it's just about time to get your roast a cookin'. But whilst your goose is getting fat, about 1.4 million NHS staff will be heading to work during the holidays. After enjoying phenomenal success with his book and stage show This Is Going To Hurt, Adam Kay is back for a new festive treat as he digs into his diaries for a hilarious inside look behind the blue curtain this December and January.

Adam Kay: Twas The Nightshift Before Christmas is set to head to the Palace Theatre in London and you won't want to miss it! Tickets to see Adam Kay Live at the Palace are expected to sell out quickly, so be sure to book your seats early to secure your spot!

What is Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas by Adam Kay about?

Adam Kay's new Christmas show is a love letter to all our hardworking healthcare workers who spend their time on the frontlines, even when holiday celebrations are in full swing. Removing babies and baubles from the many different places where they get stuck, our NHS hereos and heroines are worthy of our praise.

Spend the most wonderful time of the year with this fantastic new show, which mixes a hilarious live performance with heartwarming highlights from Kay's book. Don't miss Kay's award-winning stand-up comedy and exclusive new content this December!

What critics have said about Adam Kay's live work

"Blissfully brilliant" ★★★★★ Mail on Sunday

"Electrifying" ★★★★ Guardian

“Hilarious and heartbreaking” Charlie Brooker

"This made me very, very happy" Stephen Fry