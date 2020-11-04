GHBoy Tickets at the Charing Cross Theatre, London

GHBoy

Paul Harvard's new play GHBoy comes to the Charing Cross Theatre

This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
1hr 30min
Performance dates
3 - 20 December 2020.
Special notice
COVID Safety: The following measures have been put into place Temperature checks on arrival Reduced capacity and socially distanced seating Contact tracing Increased hand sanitiser stations Queueing system and one-directional entry/exit points Regular testing for cast and crew Mandatory face coverings for backstage crew and audience members

Tags:

PlayContemporaryLimited RunLGBT Gay FriendlyMatinee ShowMatinee ThursdaysMatinee Saturday

We use cookies