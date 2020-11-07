Private Peaceful tickets are now on sale for limited 2 week run at London’s Garrick Theatre!

Transferring from the Barn Theatre this is a COVID-compliant performance with socially distanced seating that has adopted SOLT and UK Theatre's "See It Safely" principles to ensure audience members stay protected and secure for the show's run.

Private Peaceful at the Garrick Theatre

Private Tommo Peaceful is determined to relive the joys of his short life this evening for in the morning he is set to face a firing squad. During the night he looks back on the past 18 years of his life, growing up in the countryside in Devon, his school days, the accident in the forest that took the life of his father, his many adventures with Molly, his childhood best friend and eventually the love of his life. He contemplates the battles and injustices that led to him being on the front line.

This story of love, loss, war and courage come together in a stirring story that comes to a dramatic and heart-breaking conclusion.

