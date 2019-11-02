Remaining time: 
    Of course, we want to spend all year round treating our mums but with Mother’s Day approaching, it’s a good excuse to really push the boat out and spoil the most special woman in your life. There’s no better way to say “Mum, I love you” than with tickets to a wonderful show in the West End. And you’re not to worry, we’ve picked out a selection of the best shows to ensure you find the ideal one for your mum. And if you’re too spoilt for choice then gift vouchers are the perfect gift idea and you can leave the decision in her hands.

    FROM £25
    & Juliet at Shaftesbury Theatre, London
    & Juliet
    FROM £24
    9 to 5: The Musical at Savoy Theatre, London
    9 to 5: The Musical
    FROM £22
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre, London
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie
    FROM £18
    Joseph at London Palladium, London
    Joseph
    TOP SHOW
    Les Miserables at Sondheim Theatre, London
    Les Miserables
    TOP SHOW
    Mamma Mia! at Novello Theatre, London
    Mamma Mia!
    FROM £24
    Only Fools And Horses at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
    Only Fools And Horses
    FROM £31
    Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, London
    Phantom of the Opera
    FROM £24
    The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre, London
    The Mousetrap
    FROM £18
    The Simon and Garfunkel Story at Lyric Theatre, London
    The Simon and Garfunkel Story
    TOP SHOW
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre, London
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
    FROM £24
    Waitress at Adelphi Theatre, London
    Waitress
    FROM £27
    Wicked at Apollo Victoria Theatre, London
    Wicked
    FROM £15
    Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall, London
    Witness for the Prosecution

    If you’re looking for something everyone’s sure to love then feel-good show Mamma Mia is a surefire hit or surprise her with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for all those gushy supportive mum feels. London Theatre Direct ensures safe secure booking and are here to assist you in making Mother’s Day perfect for you and your mum.  If you need any assistance booking your Mother's Day tickets our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be happy to assist you. Just contact us by email on [email protected] or simply call 0333 700 8800.

