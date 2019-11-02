Of course, we want to spend all year round treating our mums but with Mother’s Day approaching, it’s a good excuse to really push the boat out and spoil the most special woman in your life. There’s no better way to say “Mum, I love you” than with tickets to a wonderful show in the West End. And you’re not to worry, we’ve picked out a selection of the best shows to ensure you find the ideal one for your mum. And if you’re too spoilt for choice then gift vouchers are the perfect gift idea and you can leave the decision in her hands.
If you’re looking for something everyone’s sure to love then feel-good show Mamma Mia is a surefire hit or surprise her with Everybody’s Talking About Jamie for all those gushy supportive mum feels. London Theatre Direct ensures safe secure booking and are here to assist you in making Mother’s Day perfect for you and your mum. If you need any assistance booking your Mother's Day tickets our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be happy to assist you. Just contact us by email on [email protected] or simply call 0333 700 8800.
