    AMBASSADOR THEATRE GROUP

    If you love theatre and live in London, chances are you’ve heard of ATG. The Ambassador Theatre Group have been operating since 1992 and now own nearly 50 venues across the world. They own a range of historic London theatres throughout the West End. ATG theatres include the Apollo Victoria which has been the London home of Wicked for more than a decade, the Duke of York’s Theatre, which houses ATG’s headquarters, Fortune Theatre, home of The Woman in Black for nearly thirty years and the West End home of The Lion King, the Lyceum Theatre. Other ATG venues in London’s West End are the Harold Pinter Theatre, the Phoenix Theatre, the Piccadilly Theatre, the Playhouse Theatre and the Savoy Theatre

    FROM £24
    9 to 5: The Musical at Savoy Theatre, London
    9 to 5: The Musical
    FROM £18
    Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre, London
    Come From Away
    FROM £120
    Cyrano de Bergerac at Playhouse Theatre, London
    Cyrano de Bergerac
    ONSALE NOW
    Good at Playhouse Theatre, London
    Good Opens 06 October 2020
    FROM £30
    Kunene and the King at Ambassadors Theatre, London
    Kunene and the King
    FROM £18
    Pretty Woman at Piccadilly Theatre, London
    Pretty Woman
    FROM £30
    Sunday in the Park with George at Savoy Theatre, London
    Sunday in the Park with George Opens 13 June 2020
    FROM £18
    The Doctor at Duke of Yorks Theatre, London
    The Doctor Opens 20 April 2020
    TOP SHOW
    The Lion King at Lyceum Theatre, London
    The Lion King
    SAVE £27
    The Woman In Black at Fortune Theatre, London
    The Woman In Black
    FROM £27
    Wicked at Apollo Victoria Theatre, London
    Wicked
    COMING SOON
    Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria at Apollo Victoria Theatre, London
    Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria

    If you need help booking your ATG tickets, or if you have questions about what’s playing at one of the ATG venues on London’s West End, our friendly customer service team would be happy to help. Choose your seats using our interactive London theatre seating plans, book tickets safely and securely through our online ticket booking system or contact our Customer Service team to book over the phone. We offer the very best discount tickets meaning you get the best seats at the best prices.

