If you love theatre and live in London, chances are you’ve heard of ATG. The Ambassador Theatre Group have been operating since 1992 and now own nearly 50 venues across the world. They own a range of historic London theatres throughout the West End. ATG theatres include the Apollo Victoria which has been the London home of Wicked for more than a decade, the Duke of York’s Theatre, which houses ATG’s headquarters, Fortune Theatre, home of The Woman in Black for nearly thirty years and the West End home of The Lion King, the Lyceum Theatre. Other ATG venues in London’s West End are the Harold Pinter Theatre, the Phoenix Theatre, the Piccadilly Theatre, the Playhouse Theatre and the Savoy Theatre.
If you need help booking your ATG tickets, or if you have questions about what’s playing at one of the ATG venues on London’s West End, our friendly customer service team would be happy to help. Choose your seats using our interactive London theatre seating plans, book tickets safely and securely through our online ticket booking system or contact our Customer Service team to book over the phone. We offer the very best discount tickets meaning you get the best seats at the best prices.
Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!
Save shows to your personal wishlist
Get news about your favourite shows
Be first to know about discounts and special offers
Keep track of your orders
We only request Essential Information from your social network or payment account in order to create your LTD account and allow fast sign-in.
Personal details from your social account:
No other personal data will be requested.
Unless you give us your explicit consent we will not email you any marketing messages.
You are signed in .
Disconnect
We use your details to speed up the process.
Checking for sign-in methods...
Forgot password?
|
Create account
We use cookies