Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group shows

    Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group comprises many different divisions that exist to promote his shows, music and the theatres he owns. The company primarily, but not exclusively, manages plays and musicals written by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Among his catalogue are classic musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Evita and Cats as well as more recent successes like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and School of Rock. As part of Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, LW Theatres owns 6 West End theatres as well as the Off West End venue for workshopping new musical theatre, The Other Palace. Andrew Lloyd Webber has earned a knighthood and peerage and is an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oliver and Tony Awards) winner. In addition to these awards and others, he has won an additional 5 Tony Awards and 6 Olivier Awards. Llyod Webber has become synonymous with quality musical theatre so you can be sure that when you choose a show that is connected to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group you’ll be choosing a winner!

    COMING SOON
    Frozen the Musical at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London
    Frozen the Musical
    FROM £18
    Joseph at London Palladium, London
    Joseph
    FROM £24
    Matilda The Musical at Cambridge Theatre, London
    Matilda The Musical
    FROM £31
    Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, London
    Phantom of the Opera
    FROM £30
    School of Rock at Gillian Lynne Theatre, London
    School of Rock
    NO FEES
    School of Rock and Dinner at Fire & Stone - Covent Garden at Gillian Lynne Theatre, London
    School of Rock and Dinner at Fire & Stone - Covent Garden
    FROM £24
    Waitress at Adelphi Theatre, London
    Waitress

    If you need assistance with booking a Really Useful Group show you can contact our customer service team at 0333 700 8800. Feel confident knowing that London Theatre Direct’s booking process is safe and secure and that we are full members of STAR.

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies