Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group comprises many different divisions that exist to promote his shows, music and the theatres he owns. The company primarily, but not exclusively, manages plays and musicals written by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Among his catalogue are classic musicals such as The Phantom of the Opera, Evita and Cats as well as more recent successes like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and School of Rock. As part of Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, LW Theatres owns 6 West End theatres as well as the Off West End venue for workshopping new musical theatre, The Other Palace. Andrew Lloyd Webber has earned a knighthood and peerage and is an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oliver and Tony Awards) winner. In addition to these awards and others, he has won an additional 5 Tony Awards and 6 Olivier Awards. Llyod Webber has become synonymous with quality musical theatre so you can be sure that when you choose a show that is connected to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group you’ll be choosing a winner!
If you need assistance with booking a Really Useful Group show you can contact our customer service team at 0333 700 8800. Feel confident knowing that London Theatre Direct’s booking process is safe and secure and that we are full members of STAR.
