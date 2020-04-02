Remaining time: 
    It's that spooky time in London this Halloween! We've put together a list of some of the best Halloween theatre shows in London. From the classic Michael Jackson musical Thriller Live to terrifying The Woman In Black, the classic story of the witches of Oz, Wicked, there's a lot of spooky Halloween shows to enjoy in London this Halloween.

    FROM £18
    Baby Reindeer at Ambassadors Theatre, London
    Baby Reindeer Opens 02 April 2020
    FROM £31
    Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, London
    Phantom of the Opera
    FROM £24
    The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre, London
    The Mousetrap
    SAVE £27
    The Woman In Black at Fortune Theatre, London
    The Woman In Black
    NO FEES
    The Woman in Black and Dinner at Fire & Stone at Fortune Theatre, London
    The Woman in Black and Dinner at Fire & Stone
    SAVE £41
    Thriller Live at Lyric Theatre, London
    Thriller Live
    COMING SOON
    Thriller Live & Dinner at Bella Italia - Shaftesbury Avenue at Lyric Theatre, London
    Thriller Live & Dinner at Bella Italia - Shaftesbury Avenue
    FROM £27
    Wicked at Apollo Victoria Theatre, London
    Wicked
    COMING SOON
    Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria at Apollo Victoria Theatre, London
    Wicked & Complimentary Dinner at Dim T - Victoria

    If you need any assistance booking Halloween theatre tickets in London, one of our friendly agents can assist you in making a booking. If you need any assistance booking your theatre trip to London, one of our friendly and knowledgeable agents will be happy to assist you in making a booking. Simply call us on 0333 700 8800, or contact us by chat or email.

