This July experience the Flamenco Festival London at the world famous Sadler's Wells. Don't miss this exciting summer season packed with the heat of flamenco and featuring some of the biggest superstars of the genre all in one place. This fiery festival offers a wide range of dance and musical offerings, from the classical to the cutting-edge, with productions that refuse to be held back by gender and genre divides, in a celebration of the possibilities flamenco can bring.
