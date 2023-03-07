Steel Magnolias Tour
Play
Steel Magnolias - Westcliff-on-Sea
Opens 07 March 2023
Witness the epic story of six steel magnolias in this heartfelt and hilarious musical!
From £25
Play
Steel Magnolias - Bromley
Opens 19 January 2023
From £26
Play
Steel Magnolias - Dartford
Opens 04 July 2023
From £29
Play
Steel Magnolias - Swindon
Opens 20 June 2023
From £25
Play
Steel Magnolias - High Wycombe
Opens 29 March 2023
From £23
Play
Steel Magnolias - Cardiff
Opens 18 April 2023
From £22
