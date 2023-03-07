Steel Magnolias Tour

Steel Magnolias - Westcliff-on-Sea

Opens 07 March 2023

Witness the epic story of six steel magnolias in this heartfelt and hilarious musical!

From £25

Steel Magnolias - Bromley

Opens 19 January 2023

Witness the epic story of six steel magnolias in this heartfelt and hilarious musical!

From £26

Steel Magnolias - Dartford

Opens 04 July 2023

Witness the epic story of six steel magnolias in this heartfelt and hilarious musical!

From £29

Steel Magnolias - Swindon

Opens 20 June 2023

Witness the epic story of six steel magnolias in this heartfelt and hilarious musical!

From £25

Steel Magnolias - High Wycombe

Opens 29 March 2023

Witness the epic story of six steel magnolias in this heartfelt and hilarious musical!

From £23

Steel Magnolias - Cardiff

Opens 18 April 2023

Witness the epic story of six steel magnolias in this heartfelt and hilarious musical!

From £22

