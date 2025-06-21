Lana Del Rey, Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter… they’re just some of the artists taking over the capital this Summer. And with festivals in Hyde Park, Victoria Park and concerts at Wembley, London really is the place to see world-renowned artists right on your doorstep (well if you live in the W2 2UH postcode)

So if you’re venturing into London this Summer, why not add the magic of the West End to your holiday itinerary? With our exclusive events, The Big Summer Event puts you centre stage and makes you the star of the show! Don’t just buy a ticket to a production, invest in a memory as you enjoy the West End like never before with our Big Summer Theatre Event!

What are our Summer Events?

Summer is here and if you're ready to make the most of it, then our Summer Events are for you. An exclusive selection of shows are giving you the opportunity to take to the stage and get the perfect souvenir, a professional photo op moment. Some of our events include pre-show drinks and others are giving you the chance to join the cast on stage with our photographer capturing the special moment. All of these super stagey bundles include top tickets so be sure to book - limited availability only!

What shows can I get an onstage photo at?

Ever wanted to journey down to Hadestown? Well now you can, and you can have the proof that you survived your trip to the underworld too! We’re offering you the exclusive opportunity to have your photo taken on the Lyric Theatre stage, moments after you saw the multi award-winning show.

For those of you who prefer something slightly cooler than the pits of hell (though we’re reliably informed that Hadestown is still more pleasant than the Victoria Line), why not treat yourself to a trip to Titanique, where a photo op with a cast member awaits! You’ll be travelling 1st class all the way, when you step onto the Criterion Theatre stage for your photo with a professional photographer.

Another Olivier Award-winning production taking part in our exclusive onstage experience is the Fiddler on the Roof! Journey back in time as you step on the Barbican stage to have your photo taken in front of the cornrows of Anatevka. You’ll also be given a complimentary drink, so you can toast yourself on your West End stage debut.