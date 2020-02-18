What's on at Lyceum Theatre
Lyceum Theatre Seating Plan
Getting to the Lyceum Theatre
Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube stations are Covent Garden ( Piccadilly Line), and Temple (Circle and District Lines). If arriving by train the nearest rail station is Charing Cross Railway Station., however City Thameslink Station and Blackfriars Railway Station are also nearby. The theatre is well serviced by multiple bus stops and lines including the 1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 26, 59, 68 76, 87, 91, 139, 168, 171, 172, 176, and 188 from Lancaster Place (Stop T) and Aldwych Somerset House (Stop R). If driving to the theatre the nearest carparks are located in Bloomsbury Square and Lincoln’ Inn Field. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street.