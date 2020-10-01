Important Notice

London Theatres Novello Theatre

Novello Theatre

located in the heart of theatreland, this beautiful venue has been the West End home of Mamma Mia since 2012.

What's on at Novello Theatre

Novello Theatre Seating Plan

Getting the best seats at Novello Theatre

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the Novello Theatre

Public transport is recommended. The nearest tube stations are Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line), Holborn (Central/ Piccadilly Lines) Charing Cross (Northern/Bakerloo Lines) and Temple (Circle and District Lines). If arriving by train the nearest rail station is Charing Cross Railway Station. However, City Thameslink Station and Blackfriars Railway Station are also nearby. The theatre is well serviced by multiple bus stops and lines including the 1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 26, 59, 68 76, 87, 91, 139, 168, 171, 172, 176, and 188 from Lancaster Place (Stop T) and Aldwych Somerset House (Stop R). If driving to the theatre the nearest carparks are located in Bloomsbury Square and Lincoln’ Inn Field. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street.

Visiting Novello Theatre

Next available performances

