Visit Wembley Stadium with cheap tickets for the Wembley Stadium Tour

A destination for legends of all kinds, London's Wembley Stadium hosts events of all stripes from football, to major music concerts, charity events, and even weddings and conferences. The first concert at the venue was George Michael, who played at Wembley on 9 June, 2007. Since then other major artists have taken to this extraordinary stage including Muse (who were the first to sell out the 90,000-seat venue), Metallica, Green Day, Madonna, Take That, AC/DC, Rihanna, and many more.

Football fans will go mad for this Wembley Stadium Tour! Experience the ultimate sporting treat as you stroll through the player's tunnel, visit the exclusive Club Wembley Middle Tier and take a seat in the Manager's Press Conference Room, plus much more!

Wembley Stadium Tour Highlights

Get behind the scenes and see parts of the stadium where history was made during the 75-minute tour.

England Home Dressing Room & Player’s Tunnel - Visit the England team’s changing room and imagine what the space is like when the air is electric with excitement before a big game. Pose for a photo next to the shirts of the Three Lions squad, and feel the tension of the player’s tunnel as you stroll down this walkway towards the pitch.

Royal Box & Press Conference Room - Pose for a souvenir photograph with the FA Cup in the Royal Box and pretend to be Roy Hodgson battle media questions in the Manager’s Press Conference Room!

VIP Club Wembley Tier - You’ll be taken to the VIP Club Wembley Middle Tier of the stadium for an unbeatable panoramic photograph of the grounds.

The History & The Exhibition of Champions - Discover Wembley’s glittering past with historical sporting artefacts – from the 1948 Olympic Torch to the infamous crossbar that sparked outrage during England’s World Cup win of 1966! The Exhibition of Champions celebrates 56 years of glorious European football history and forms part of the Wembley Stadium Tour. It features prize exhibits, including Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard’s 2005 captain’s armband and David Beckham’s jersey from Manchester United’s victorious 1999 campaign.

Schedule

Duration: 75 mins

Daily: First Tour: 10.00am Last Tour: 4.00pm (Schedule may vary)