Attractions Wembley Stadium Tour
    Wembley Stadium Tour Tickets at the Wembley Stadium, London

    Whether you are a football fan or a music fan, you will see what is hidden from all other visitors!

    Running time
    1hr 15min
    Venue Information: Wembley Stadium, Wembley, London HA9 OWS. Nearest Train Station: Wembley Stadium or Wembley Central. Nearest Underground: Wembley Park or Wembley Central. Bus Routes: 18, 83, 92, 182 or 224

    Shelagh Anne Worby

    28 July 19

    Fascinating, learned many new facts and guide was very knowledgeable and enthusiastic

