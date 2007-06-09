Wembley Stadium was designed by architects Foster + Partners and Populous (then known as HOK Sport), and cost £798million to build, making it one of the most expensive stadiums ever built.

Wembley Stadium is a category UEFA category four stadium with 90,000 seats. It is the second largest stadium in Europe, and has the largest roof-covered seating capacity in the world.

A destination for legends of all kinds, Wembley hosts events of all stripes from football, to major music concerts, charity events, and even weddings and conferences. The first concert at the venue was George Michael who played at Wembley on 9 June, 2007. Since then other major artists have taken to this extraordinary stage including Muse (who were the first to sell out the 90,000-seat venue), Metallica, Green Day, Madonna, Take That, AC/DC, Rihanna, and many more.

The stadium is powered by 100% renewable energy, and since 2007 has reduced electricity use and carbon emissions by 32% through more efficient equipment use and management of non-essential lighting.

Wembley Stadium is described as a "Public Transport Destination", meaning parking is available but is very limited, and the surrounding streets are regulated so that they do not become extended parking for the stadium, disrupting the area's residents. To counter-balance the parking restrictions of the stadium, Wembley is connected to two London Underground station: Wembley Park Station (Metropolitan and Jubilee lines), and Wembley Central (Bakerloo line). Additionally rail links are provided at Wembley Central and Wembley Stadium railway station.