Find out more about the life and legacy of Sir Winston Churchill in the interactive Churchill Museum, which is the first major museum in the world solely dedicated to this former Prime Minister. It uses fascinating multimedia displays and cutting-edge technology to explore Churchill's world, from devoted letters he wrote to his wife to photo and film clips of his early life. Hear extracts from Churchill's rousing wartime speeches as you stand on the squares to activate Churchill's voice, delivering now-familiar phrases such as 'Blood, toil, tears and sweat' and 'We shall fight them on the beaches'.

The Cabinet War Rooms

During WWII, the Churchill War Rooms were a secret lair located deep beneath London’s streets that housed headquarters for the British Government. The original Cabinet War Rooms were constructed to shelter important government workers should bombs rain down on the city during the Blitz, and these quarters were the heart of Britain’s wartime government. During your visit to the Churchill War Rooms you can immerse yourself in the maze of historic rooms where secrets were whispered and strategies debated by wartime leaders.

The Churchill Museum

The Churchill Museum is housed within the Churchill War Rooms, and explores the man behind the very public image the former Prime Minister upheld throughout the war. The first major museum in the world solely dedicated to Sir Winston Churchill, it uses fascinating interactive displays and technology to explore Churchill’s world – from devoted letters he wrote to his wife, to photo and film clips of his early life.

Undercover: Life in Churchill’s Bunker

Hear real-life accounts of what life was like in the Cabinet War Rooms – the conditions underground, the camaraderie, the secrecy, the fear of attack and the experience of working in close proximity to Churchill. Photographs, documents and authentic artefacts are used to explore real-life accounts of those who worked in the bunker.

