Affordable Cirque du Soleil: Luzia tickets are on sale now!

The next Cirque du Soleil show to hit London has been announced! Luzia makes its way to the West End to join the ranks of OVO and Totem, the Cirque du Soleil shows that played at the Royal Albert Hall in 2018 and 2109, respectively. Tickets to Cirque du Soleil shows are always in extremely high demand and it's no wonder with their reputation for breathtaking and colourful acts that tell stories on such grand scales. You'll want to book your Cirque du Soleil: Luzia tickets soon to be in on the high flying action!

What is Cirque du Soleil: Luzia?

Cirque du Soleil: Luzia takes you on a dream journey through Mexico. A mixture and balance of light (luz in Spanish) and rain (lluvia) combine to satisfy the spirit and comfort the soul. Making use of a variety of grand visual surprises, colourfully intense costumes and their characteristically breathtaking acrobatic performances Luzia pulls on aspects of traditional and modern Mexican culture and lore to bring the show to life.

The faces, places and sounds of Mexico are presented in smooth though startling new ways. Make your way from an old movie set to the ocean. Witness the desert, a sinkhole, and underwater world, a city alleyway and a dance salon. Complete with never before seen acts that incorporate water and surrealistic animals of all sizes, you will be amazed at the transition from the urban to the natural world, from the past to the present, and tradition to modernity.

Cirque du Soleil London

The Royal Albert Hall has been the London home of Cirque du Soleil for over twenty years. While the partnership of the Canadian contemporary circus troupe with such a grand venue might seem quite far removed from the traditional big tops, the lavish interior and ample seating make Royal Albert Hall the perfect place for the company's elaborate and awe-inspiring productions. If Cirque du Soleil: Luzia does make it to London, you can be sure it will feel right at home at the Royal Albert Hall.

Cirque du Soleil: Luzia tickets are available now at affordable prices for its limited Royal Albert Hall run next year. Tickets for Cirque du Soleil: Luzia will certainly be in high demand so make sure you are among the first to know they're available!

★★★★★ 'Stole my breath away' Sunday Express

★★★★★ 'Brilliantly crafted and ingenious reminder why Cirque du Soleil have stayed at the top of their game for so many years' BroadwayWorld.com

'Mind bending stunts' Telegraph