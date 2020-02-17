Menu
Dance Cirque du Soleil: Luzia
    Offer Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Tickets at the Royal Albert Hall, London

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia is dream journey through Mexico

    127 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hr 15min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    11 January - 1 March 2020

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (127 customer reviews)

    Bjorn Olafsson

    14 hours ago

    It was just great.

    Genie

    15 hours ago

    We saw Cirque du Soliel last night it was Superb entertainment and the best circus experience ever. We have recommended it to our family and friends. They were such an amazing talented show people. The venue was ideal there was a tremendous audience atmosphere where everyone seemed to enjoy all the jokey elements and were aghast at the truly awesome and breath taking acts. We loved every minute

    Offer Cirque du Soleil: Luzia Ticket Offer Details

    VALENTINE OFFER - SAVE UP TO £49 ON TICKETS

    £141 now £92

    £134 now £87

    £112 now £73

    £107 now £70

    £94 now £62

    £69 now £46

    Valid on selected performances to 1 March 2020.

    Book by 22 February 2020.

    Cirque du Soleil: Luzia news

    London Theatre Review: Cirque du Soleil 23/1/2020, 5.10pm
    Cirque du Soleil to bring new show Luzia to London's Royal Albert Hall in 2020 12/4/2019, 10am

