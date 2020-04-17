Alexander Whitley’s Overflow tickets now available!

Alexander Whitley is known for his innovative use of technology. His 2017 piece 8 Minutes merged film and dance to take us on an incredible trip to the centre of the universe, and now he is back to examine what it means to be alive in the time of big data. Overflow tickets are extremely limited as the piece comes to London for 2 performances only!

Overflow a new multimedia dance experience

This incredible new performance delves into the data-driven world we live in, where our actions, reactions and emotions are being converted into zeros and ones to drive the digital marketplace. When literally everything is being turned into data, how is human subjectivity impacted?

Alexander Whitley Dance Company headed by New Wave Associate Artist Alexander Whitley presents this dazzling new production with an incredible team of creatives. Children of the Light and creative technologists Fenyce provide a brilliant kinetic light sculpture with costumes specially created by fashion artist Ana Rajcevic. The new score is provided by composer Rival Consoles who has created experimental music for the smash-hit Netflix series Black Mirror.

2 performances of Alexander Whitley’s Overflow

Overflow comes to London’s Sadler’s Wells this spring for an extremely limited engagement. Do not miss your chance to see this stunning new piece. Book Overflow tickets now before its two performances are sold out.