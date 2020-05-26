Menu
    Enter Achilles — A work by Lloyd Newson (DV8 Physical Theatre) Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Lloyd Newson and Rambert bring Enter Achilles swinging onto the Sadler's Wells stage

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    This production contains adult themes, recommended for ages 15+. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 20min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    26 May – 6 June 2020
    Content
    This production includes depictions of violence, sex and drug use, adult themes, nudity and strong language. Recommended for ages 15+.

