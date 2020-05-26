Enter Achilles comes to Sadler’s Wells tickets available now!

25 years later and the lads still haven’t grown up. Lloyd Newson of DV8 Physical Theatre pairs with the renowned Rambert company— if you are going to collaborate with another company for the first time, go big or go home. Enter Achilles brings the swagger and machismo of the boys down the pub to the stage of London’s Sadler’s Wells. With only 11 performances you won’t want to miss this completely unique dance experience. Book Enter Achilles tickets now!

Lloyd Newson’s Enter Achilles in London

Put 8 lads in a pub with a loaded jukebox and a seemingly endless flow of pints and there’s no question, something is definitely going to kick off.

Testosterone and beer make for a heady cocktail in this legendary work that saw British pub culture thrown onto the stage whether it liked it or not. This reworking of the classic Enter Achilles puts a spotlight on masculinity in an all too real, in your face production.

Enter Achilles is a one of a kind piece that has toured the world and spawned an incredible award-winning film. It comes to London for an extremely limited run, so you’ll want to make sure you’re booked in for the mayhem.

Enter Achilles dancers and creatives

Enter Achilles was originally conceived by Lloyd Newson of DV8 Physical Theatre. He will also direct the new production. Set design comes from Ian MacNeil. Adrain Johnston is the composer and Hannes Langoff is a performer and the creative associate.

The performers of the Sadler’s Wells run of Enter Achilles are John Ross, Jag Popham, Hannes Langolf, Georgios Kotsifakis, Scott Jennings, Eddie Hookham, Ian Garside, Miguel Fiol Duran, Nelson Earl and Tom Davis Dunn.

Get your tickets for Enter Achilles now!

Do not wait until the pub is full, make sure you’ve got seats for the extremely limited run of Enter Achilles. Book now to ensure you’ll have a chance to catch this incredible piece at Sadler’s Wells in 2020. Enter Achilles tickets are available now!