Thibault Delferiere presents a trio of performance pieces that mix physical theatre, visual art and live music. This multi-talented artist is a painter, performance artist, photographer and videographer who also presents workshops. The performer makes a rare UK appearance at the Battersea Arts Centre to present his new trio of performances pieces.

A rare UK appearance of one of Europe’s most distinctive and radical disabled artists.

Belgian performer Thibault Delferiere and director Jack McNamara (Sisyphus) create a visceral, provocative trio of performances exploring the changing state of the human spirit.

Combining physical theatre with visual art and live music, Delferiere pushes at the limits of experience in a way that few artists would dare.

