Dance The Spirit part 2
    The Spirit part 2 Tickets at the Battersea Arts Centre, London

    The Spirit part 2

    Thibault Delferiere is one of Europe’s most distinctive and radical disabled artists

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+.
    Running time
    1hr (no interval)
    Performance dates
    5 March - 7 March 2020
    Content
    This performance may contain nonsexual nudity, loud music and sudden loud noises.
    Access
    All performances of this production are Relaxed.

    March 2020

    Ballet & Dance

