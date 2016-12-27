Don't miss the wonderful Little Match Girl directed by the famed Arthur Pita at the Lilian Baylis Studio this Christmas!

★★★★★ "Magical. Wonderfully inventive. A gem" --The Observer

★★★★★ "Perfectly spell-binding. An utter delight!" --The Spectator, Critic's Choice

Celebrated director and choreographer Arthur Pita returns to the Lilian Baylis Studio with his magical dance theatre show, The Little Match Girl.

Our unlikely heroine is an impoverished young street girl, who wanders the ever-darkening streets with just one final match to keep her warm on a cold Christmas Eve.

Beautifully recreated through dance, song and live atmospheric music, The Little Match Girl is a timeless fable about kindness and helping others, which will enthral young children and the whole family alike.

Book your tickets in time for this Christmas delight!