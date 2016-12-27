The Little Match Girl: Ballo Arthur Pita Tickets at the Sadler's Wells, London

The Little Match Girl: Ballo Arthur Pita

Hans Christian Andersen challenged humanity in his classical tale of a pure soul and the cruel world.

This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

Important information

Child policy
5+
Running time
1 hr 5 mins (no interval)
Performance dates
10th - 30th December 2016
Special notice
For families and children age 5+ Relaxed Performance: 15th December at 1pm

Mairi McLeod

27 December 16

Very entertaining and just the right length. Nice theatre too

Karime Barker

24 December 16

Nice and cozy theatre with friendly staff and comfortable chairs. The play was lovely and magical. Good actors and the music man was very good.

