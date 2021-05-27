Menu
Plays To Kill A Mockingbird

To Kill A Mockingbird Tickets at the Gielgud Theatre, London

To Kill A Mockingbird

The West End transfer of this smash-hit Broadway production heads to the West End's Gielgud Theatre in 2020!

Important information

Child policy
To be confirmed.
Running time
To be confirmed.
Performance dates
To be confirmed.
Special notice
Casting has not been confirmed and the appearance of any particular artist can not be guaranteed.

To Kill A Mockingbird news

Tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird starring Rhys Ifans on sale now! 6/12/2019, 9.30am
How to get good tickets for To Kill A Mockingbird 5/12/2019, 5.05pm
Broadway’s To Kill A Mockingbird West End transfer to star Rhys Ifans 15/11/2019, 4.45pm
Broadway play To Kill A Mockingbird set to transfer to London's West End in 2020 19/6/2019, 11.30am

Tags:

Play - DramaPremiereDramaCritic's ChoiceAmerican ClassicEducationalDelfont Mackintosh Theatres

