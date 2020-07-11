The Drive In presents The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert in London 11 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car!

This Australian cult classic follows two drag performers and a recently bereaved transgender woman as they leave the city and journey across the Australian outback on their way to perform at a remote resort. This laugh out loud comedy has heart, heels and a full face of makeup. The award-winning film stars Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce, and Bill Hunter.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

