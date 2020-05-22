FAQ: Everything you need to know about the new Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water, London May 22, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The Drive In — a new contact-free way to enjoy the cinema — is set to open at the Troubadour Meridian Water in Enfield. The American drive-in movie experience has crossed the pond and about to take London by storm. Find out everything you need to know about the new venue with our compilation of Frequently Asked Questions about London's Drive In at Troubadur Meridian Water.

Social distancing meets entertainment, The new Drive In cinema in London is the perfect way to quench your thirst for a new cultural experience.

Tickets for screenings at The Drive In Troubadour Meridian Water cost £42 per car (NOT per person).

Yes. There is access to a toilet at The Drive In. Patrons who need to use the restroom are asked to maintain a 2-metre distance from others.

The Drive In cinema in London has a COVID-19 policy in place to ensure visitors remain safe and healthy. All vehicles are to be parked and spaced at least 2 metres apart. Tickets to Drive In screenings and performances are scanned through your closed car window. Patrons are encouraged to wear a face mask and must keep a minimum 2-metre distance when using the restroom facilities. Restrooms are cleaned between uses to ensure maximum hygienic standards.

Unfortunately, there are no baby changing facilities at The Drive In Troubadour Meridian Water. This is in order to maintain strict hygiene standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Babies can be changed in your private vehicle.

Yes. A snack bar with food, drinks, and other refreshments is available for patrons. Orders can be made on your mobile and will be delivered straight to your car by a 1950's drive-in attendant in a safe and contact-free manner. Refreshments include popcorn, burgers, and more. You will receive instructions on how to place a food order using our mobile app when you arrive at The Drive In Troubadour Meridian Water.

The Drive In is located at Troubadour Meridian Water, Hawley Road, London, N18 3QU. The entrance is just off A406 on Hawley Road. Simply enter in the postcode N18 3QU in Google Maps or another navigation system and you'll be directed to The Drive In theatre in London in no time at all!

There is no smoking area at The Drive In and it is not recommended to smoke whilst in your vehicle for health and safety reasons. Grab a smoke before the event and leave your cigarettes at home if you can.

Sound will be broadcast straight to your car speakers via FM radio. If your automobile does not have FM radio, you can use a portable radio device or a radio application available on all smartphones. More information on how you can tune in to hear the movie will be provided to you when you arrive.

Unfortunately, all latecomers will not be admitted and will be told to make a U-turn. All ticketholders are advised to plan their driving trips accordingly using Google Maps or another navigation system to estimate their time of travel.

This summer at The Drive In, you can look forward to Dirty Dancing (4 July at 7.30pm), Bad Boys for Life (4 July at 10.40pm), The Terminator (5 July at 7.30pm), La La Land (9 July at 7pm), The Shawshank Redemption (10 July at 7.30pm), and The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (11 July at 7.30pm).

Age restrictions vary on the film being screened and some films may contain adult content. Here is a list of upcoming screenings and their age rating:

Dirty Dancing ( 15 )

Bad Boys for Life ( 15 )

The Terminator ( 18 )

La La Land ( 12A )

The Shawshank Redemption ( 15 )

The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert ( 15 )

Future ratings for other films and performances may vary. Find out more info here.

The Drive In at the Troubadour Meridian Water opens on 4 July 2020 with the screening of Dirty Dancing.