Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to the original 1964 Mary Poppins film today!

In Edwardian London, a magical nanny (played by Julie Andrews) is hired to help two neglected children in the Banks family get closer to their hardworking father. Using catchy tunes, imagination, and adventure, Mary Poppins quickly becomes an honourable member of the family. Don't miss the chance to see this Disney classic this summer for a practically perfect drive-in cinema experience!

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke​ on the silver screen this July. Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer unlike any experience that you've had in London!