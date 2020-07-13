The Drive In presents Moulin Rouge in London 1 night only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Moulin Rouge today!

It's Paris in 1900. A poet named Christian (Ewan McGregor) begins writing. Just one year ago, he had moved to the artsy Montmarte district to become part of the Bohemian movement. Soon he meets a troupe of performers led by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec (John Leguizamo) and helps them complete their Spectacular Spectacular show to sell to the owner of the Moulin Rouge, Harold Zidler (Jim Broadbent). Toulouse arranges for Christian to show his work to the venue's star courtesan, Satine (Nicole Kidman), unaware that Zidler has promised Satine to a potential investor: Duke of Monroth (Richard Roxburgh). In the end, will the love of these star-crossed lovers prevail?

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

