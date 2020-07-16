The Drive In presents 28 Days Later in London 1 showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to 28 Days Later today!

28 Days Later on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per vehicle!

A rage-inducing virus spreads from chimpanzee to human at a laboratory in Cambridge. The virus quickly spreads among the populace of Great Britain, resulting in total societal collapse. 28 days after the outbreak, the entire country has become infested with raging zombie-like humans known as "the infected". But these aren't your typical, slow-moving George A. Romero zombies. They can run... fast! Jim (Cillian Murphy), a bicycle courier, wakes up from a coma at St Thomas' Hospital and discovers that the entire city of London has been completely deserted. After the famous scene in which he crosses an empty Westminster Bridge, Jim is saved from a zombie attack by two survivors, Mark and Selena (played Naomie Harris). Will this group of survivors manage to find a refuge and escape the horrors of this virus, or will they fall prey to the infected?

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

28 Days Later drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Cillian Murphy and Naomie Harris on the silver screen. Don't miss one of the greatest zombie flicks of all time this July! Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!