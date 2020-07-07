The Drive In presents Sonic The Hedgehog in London 7 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Watch classic films, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Sonic The Hedgehog today!

What started out as just a blue hedgehog on the SEGA Genesis gaming console quickly became one of the 90s' biggest video game icons on par with Lara Croft. Although Sonic's trusty sidekick Tails gets hardly much screentime and his on-again,off-again partner Knuckles doesn't make an appearance at all, Sonic The Hedgehog still manages to start a potential film franchise on the right track.

After discovering Sonic, a little, blue hedgehog that is capable of running at supersonic speeds, local sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) in Green Hills, Montana must help him defeat evil scientist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) who wants to perform freak experiments on him.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through a mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there will be extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

