Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Offer Cinema: Rocketman Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Rocketman

The hit bio-musical film based on the life of Elton John hits London's Drive In this summer.

Important information

Child policy
Rated 15.
Running time
2hr 1min
Performance dates
8 July 2020 at 6.10pm
Special notice
Please note: Tickets are vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

Next Available Performances of Cinema: Rocketman

TODAY is 12th June 2020

July 2020

Tags:

CinemaOne-offLimited RunThe Drive In cinema in London

We use cookies