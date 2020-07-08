The Drive In presents Rocketman in London 8 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Watch classic films, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Rocketman today!

Maybe you know him from his collaboration with Lady Gaga on the song "Sine From Above" for her new album Chromatica. Or perhaps his now-iconic musical numbers from The Lion King ("Can You Feel The Love Tonight", "Circle of Life) are how you know Elton John best. Regardless of where or how you know this English singer and songwriter, there's no denying that Elton John is one of the many significant figures in pop culture of our time.

Now you can view his life story from a fantastical point of view. Rocketman (2019) is a musical fantasy about Elton John's spectacular life as a performer during his breakthrough years and is an absolute must-see for hardcore Elton John fans and lovers of fantasy and good music. Don't miss it!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through a mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there will be extra measures in place to ensure all shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

