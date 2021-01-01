The Drive In presents the film Charlie's Angels (2019) in London this January!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this New Year's Day, book tickets to Charlie's Angels starring Kristen Stewart today!

A team of female private agents, popularly known as Charlie's Angels, are tasked by their mysterious boss to expose an international conspiracy to weaponise an energy conservation device.

The 2019 reboot stars Twilight's Kristen Stewart alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the girls and X-Men's Patrick Stewart as Bosley. The blockbuster smash spawned a star-studded soundtrack featuring the hit single "Don't Call Me Angel" performed by Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, and Miley Cyrus.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

