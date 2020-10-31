The Drive In presents the film A Nightmare on Elm Street​ (1984) in London on Halloween night!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to A Nightmare on Elm Street today!

A Nightmare on Elm Street​ on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

A group of teenagers are terrorised by "Freddy Krueger", an evil being from another world who gets to his victims by entering their dreams and killing them with gloves that have knife blades attached to each finger.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

A Nightmare on Elm Street Drive In cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to see A Nightmare on Elm Street at The Drive In cinema. Book A Nightmare on Elm Street tickets now starting from £40 a car!