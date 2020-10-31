Cinema: The Addams Family Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: The Addams Family

The Addams Family (1991) starring Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christopher Lloyd heads to The Drive In!

Important information

Child policy
Rated PG
Running time
1hr 35 min
Performance dates
Saturday, 31 October 2020 at 7pm
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

