Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car!

Little Mix have established themselves as the world’s biggest girl band – they have sold over 50 million records worldwide, collected over 17 million Spotify listeners, received over 3 billion YouTube views and collated 12 billion streams.

Following the release of their fifth studio album ‘LM5’, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall embarked on ‘LM5 The Tour’ in 2019, taking in 40 arenas across Europe, including Spain, Italy, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, France, UK and Ireland. They sold over 400,000 tickets including an almighty 5 sold out shows at the 02 London.

This film was recorded at the final show of the tour at London’s iconic 02 arena. In a career spanning set of nineteen songs the group perform hits such as ‘Shout Out to My Ex’, ‘Woman Like Me’, ‘Wings’ and ‘Touch’ to a crowd of over 15,000.

Featuring surprise guest appearances from London legend Stormzy on ‘Power’ and long-term collaborator Kamille on ‘More Than Words’.

Get ready for a concert that truly celebrates female empowerment on a scale you have never seen before!

Starring : Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall

Directed by : Laurence Warder

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

