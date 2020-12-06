Cinema: Trolls World Tour Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Trolls World Tour

Trolls World Tour heads to The Drive In cinema in London for a limited time only this December!

Important information

Child policy
Rated (U).
Running time
1hr 30min
Performance dates
6 Dec (10.45am), 13 Dec (11.15am), 23 Dec (10.45am), 29 Dec 2020 (1pm)
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

Next Available Performances of Cinema: Trolls World Tour

TODAY is 23rd November 2020

December 2020

