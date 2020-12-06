Tickets for Spotlight on the Future LIVE at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water now on sale!

After the recent success of their web duet series on YouTube and streamed online concert which teams up West End Stars with incredible 2020 graduates raising money for wonderful charities...We bring you Spotlight On The Future LIVE At The Drive In!

The entirely contact-free concert experience, which will bring you live performances from the biggest West End stars teaming up with phenomenal stars of tomorrow performing some musical theatre classics, pop songs from the last few years, some new songs and some throwback classics in one spellbinding concert, direct to your cars.

Appearing in the musical concert are performers from the likes of Mamma Mia!, Wicked, Phantom Of The Opera, Book Of Mormon, Les Miserables, Kinky Boots and more.

Contact-free drive-in concert experience!

Relive the magic of the great American drive in theatre - a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances. Bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood, The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

How does The Drive In London cinema work?

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's specially developed mobile app and will be safely delivered to your car by a team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the venue will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Premium Tickets (front 3 rows) - £60, All other tickets £45