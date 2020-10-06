Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    West End Legends

    ONSALE NOW
    Good at Playhouse Theatre, London
    Good Opens 06 October 2020
    FROM £24
    Hello, Dolly! at Adelphi Theatre, London
    Hello, Dolly! Opens 11 August 2020
    FROM £30
    Kunene and the King at Ambassadors Theatre, London
    Kunene and the King
    TOP SHOW
    Les Miserables at Sondheim Theatre, London
    Les Miserables
    FROM £120
    Mamma Mia! The Party at The O2, London
    Mamma Mia! The Party
    FROM £31
    Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, London
    Phantom of the Opera
    FROM £24
    The Drifters Girl at Garrick Theatre, London
    The Drifters Girl Opens 01 October 2020

    If you need any assistance booking your West End legends tickets, one of our friendly agents can assist you in making a booking. If you need any assistance booking your theatre trip to London, one of our friendly and knowledgeable agents will be happy to assist you in making a booking. Simply call us on 0333 700 8800, or contact us by chat or email. 

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies